We bounced back from 2-4 last week to post a 4-2 record on the last Saturday in October.

The misses:

I should have known that Georgia was going to play it close to the vest against Kentucky with Florida coming up this week. Georgia opened the game with a touchdown drive of 12 straight running plays. The Bulldogs won 14-3 but didn’t cover 15.5.

I thought Missouri would play well enough to keep Florida from covering 13.5. But then came the brawl at halftime in the Swamp which basically woke the Gators up and eventually made coach Dan Mullen’s wallet $25,000 lighter. Florida won 41-17.

The winners were Auburn with a 48-11 beat down of LSU, Ole Miss taking its frustration out on Vanderbilt (54-21), Alabama cruising past Mississippi State 41-0 and Arkansas picking up a late touchdown to lose 42-31 and keep Texas A & M from covering 12.5.

That puts us at 25-23 ATS the spread after eight weeks.

Let’s see if we can keep it up on the first Saturday of November.

The game: Georgia (4-1) vs. Florida (3-1) (plus 3.5), 3:30 p.m., CBS.

The winner: Georgia.

The score: Georgia 27, Florida 23.

The skinny: There is no logical way that Georgia should win this game. The Gators have a better quarterback (Kyle Trask) and a couple of play makers—Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney—that are matchup nightmares. Georgia’s best defensive back, Richard LeCounte, has been lost for the season due to a motorcycle wreck. Several other defensive starters are banged up and may not play. And Georgia’s quarterback, Stetson Bennett IV, has struggled in his past two games with five interceptions.

But I’ve been watching this game for a long, long time and strange things happen when these two meet by the St. John’s River. Keep this stat in mind: In 14 of the past 15 meetings, the team that ran the ball best won the game. I’ll probably live to regret this pick but the boys in Vegas like Georgia by a field goal and a hook. And so do I.

The game: Vanderbilt (0-4) (plus 17.5) at Miss. State (1-4), 4 p.m., SEC Network.

The winner: Mississippi State.

The score: Mississippi State 31, Vanderbilt 7.

The skinny: Vanderbilt has lost four in a row. After beating LSU 44-34 in its opener, Mississippi State has lost four in a row.

One other thing these two teams have in common: They are both just dreadful on offense, bringing up the bottom of the SEC in scoring. Mississippi State has scored only 28 points in its four losses. Vanderbilt is averaging 11.3 points per game.

Something’s got to give. And based on last week’s performance, when Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt, 54-21, I’m going with the Commodores to have a very tough day.

The game: Texas A & M (4-1) at South Carolina (2-3) (plus 8.5), 7 p.m., ESPN

The winner: South Carolina.

The score: Texas A & M 35, South Carolina 28.

The skinny: Texas A & M is playing well to the point where the Aggies are getting some love as a team that could finish 9-1 (the only loss being to Alabama) and possibly be in the discussion for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. And right about now is when we’ve seen past Texas A & M teams drive right into the ditch. Another such opportunity presents itself when the Aggies go to South Carolina. The Gamecocks have had a week off since getting embarrassed by a bad LSU team, 52-24. Aggies win but they don’t cover.

The game: Tennessee (2-3), at Arkansas (2-3) (plus 3.5), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

The winner: Arkansas.

The score: Arkansas 30, Tennessee 27.

The skinny: Tennessee has lost three straight games after a 2-0 start and really needs a win in order to get this season back on track. But Arkansas is going to have some juice playing at home. Arkansas definitely has the edge at quarterback as Feleipe Franks played his best game at Arkansas last week, completing 23 of 31 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns against Texas A & M. And you can bet Arkansas DC Barry Odom will have something drawn up to confuse Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Tennessee will have at least three turnovers and the Hogs win at home

The game: Clemson (7-0) at Notre Dame (6-0), (plus 5.5) 7:30 p.m., NBC

The winner: Clemson

The score: Clemson 28, Notre Dame 21

The skinny: The original line had Clemson as a 14.5-point favorite to win at South Bend. But quarterback Trevor Lawrence was declared out of the game as he receives ongoing treatment for COVID-19. As a result true freshman DJ Uiagalelei, who played well last week against Boston College, will get his second career start. Look for Clemson running back Travis Eitene to test a Notre Dame defense that is ranked ninth nationally in rushing defense (93.67 ypg).

The game: Michigan (1-1) at Indiana (2-0) (plus 3.5), Noon FS1

The winner: Indiana.

The score: Indiana 27, Michigan 24.

The skinny: After losing to state rival Michigan State (27-24) last week, Michigan has its backs to the wall as the Wolverines travel to Indiana, which has beaten Penn State and Rutgers in its first two outings. Another Michigan loss basically knocks Jim Harbaugh’s team out of the hunt for the Big Ten championship. But there is also a lot on the line for Indiana, which has lost 24 straight games to Michigan, a streak that dates back to 1987. Indiana is 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since 1991. My first instinct was to take Michigan and lay the three and a hook. But hey, let’s go for history. Coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers beat Michigan straight up.