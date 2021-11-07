Mr. CFB: What We Learned From Week 10

So what did we learn on the first Saturday in November?

Actually, a whole lot:

1—A crazy season is about to get a lot crazier.

While a lot of people complain about the College Football Playoff rankings, there is little doubt that the dynamic of the season changes when the first group of standings is released. Consider what happened on Saturday.

**--No. 2 Alabama had to make a couple of defensive stands late to beat 4-5 LSU 20-14.

**--No. 3 Michigan State lost at Purdue 40-29.

**--No. 5 Ohio State had its hands full with 3-7 Nebraska, 26-17.

**--No. 6 Cincinnati had to stop 3-6 Tulsa, which fumbled on the one-yard line, to win 28-20.

No. 9 Wake Forest lost as did No. 12 Baylor, No. 13 Auburn, No. 17 Mississippi State , No. 18 Kentucky and No. 20 Minnesota.

Bottom line: After No. 1 Georgia, which hammered Missouri 43-6, everybody else is flawed.

Remember that we still have four sets of CFP rankings between now and the final group on Dec. 5.

Buckle up boys and girls. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

2—All last week I wrote and said on the radio that Florida head coach Dan Mullen was NOT on the hot seat. While it seems inevitable that changes will be made on the defense, Mullen, I strongly believed, was safe for another season.

I no longer feel that way.

That’s because Saturday night’s 40-17 loss at South Carolina was not just a loss. It was a total breakdown of the program which played Alabama to the wire in the 2020 SEC Championship and played the Tide to a two-point game in September.

If we’re going to be perfectly candid, I saw a Florida team that didn’t show much enthusiasm or heart coming off of last week’s tough 34-7 loss to Georgia. Florida is now 4-5 (2-5 SEC) and are below .500 for the first time since 2017. Florida lost to a first-year head coach (Shane Beamer), who was using a third-team quarterback from an FCS school who was making his first career start

And here’s the damning part: Florida is 2-8 in its last 10 games against Power Five opponents.

Mullen has not done much to sooth the ragged feelings of Florida’s fans. After the Georgia loss, he refused to answer a straightforward question about recruiting. He shut down all media access to players.

I like Dan Mullen. I think he’s a good football coach. But he’s got to take a hard look at his program from top to bottom.

3—While Mullen was struggling, Shane Beamer got his signature victory at South Carolina.

In the life of every first-year coach there comes that moment when the players and the fans finally buy in and admit: “Hey, this guy knows what he’s doing.”

Example: When Mark Richt took over at Georgia in 2001, the Bulldogs were 2-1 (with a loss to South Carolina) when they traveled to No. 6 Tennessee. Trailing 24-20 late, Georgia drove the length of the field and scored on the famous “Hobnail Boot” play with only seconds left to win 26-24.

The next year Richt would win his first SEC championship. He would stay at Georgia for 15 years. In fact, he was honored last Saturday in Athens.

With his dad, Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer on the field after the gam, the son got his signature victory as a head coach.

“We’re not there yet. We’re still a work in progress. But we took a big step tonight,” said Beamer. “This is something we can build on.”

South Carolina (5-4) could qualify for a bowl by winning one of its final three games with Missouri, Auburn, and Clemson.

4—Tennessee has found its identity under Josh Heupel.

Consider these stats from Saturday night’s Tennessee-Kentucky game in Lexington:

Kentucky set a school record by running 99 plays in the game. Tennessee had 47 plays

Kentucky had 609 yards of total offense to Tennessee’s 457.

Kentucky’s time of possession in the game was just over 43 minutes. Tennessee had the ball for 13:52.

Kentucky averaged 6.2 yards per play.

Kentucky converted 12 of 17 third down attempts.

Still, Tennessee won the game, 45-42.

How did the Vols do it? They did it with big plays that included a 75- yard touchdown pass followed by a 72-yard touchdown pass. The Vols had five scoring drives of less than one minute. Tennessee averaged 9.8 yards per play and when you do that, you don’t have to be on the field for long.

Tennessee (5-4) can now go to a bowl with a win in one of its final three games with No. 1 Georgia, South Alabama, and Vanderbilt.

5—You don’t want to face Texas A&M’s defense right now. Yes, we’re talking about you, Ole Miss.

Auburn was a team on a little bit of a roll when it arrived at Kyle Field on Saturday. The Tigers had won at Arkansas (38-23) and had beaten Ole Miss at home, 31-20. Quarterback Bo Nix was getting rave reviews.

But the Texas A&M defense held Auburn to only 226 yards—about half of its average—and only three points in a 20-3 win. In fact, the defense produced the game’s only touchdown on a scoop and score that went 24 yards.

After the game Fisher said his defense was playing “lights out.”

The Aggies are 4-2 in the SEC with conference games remaining at Ole Miss on Saturday and at LSU on Nov. 27. If Texas A&M wins them both and Alabama loses to Arkansas or Auburn, then the Aggies could go to the SEC championship game to face Georgia.