For the past three seasons the Oklahoma Sooners have been ultra-talented mountain climbers unable to reach the summit.

Consider what Oklahoma has accomplished in that span of three seasons:

**--A record of 36-6 with three straight Big 12 championships.

**--Three straight trips to the College Football Playoffs. Only Alabama and Clemson can top that.

**--Two Heisman Trophy winners (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray) and a Heisman runner up (Jalen Hurts).

But once the Sooners actually got to the playoffs there were problems.

**--In the 2017 season Oklahoma saw a 31-14 lead disappear and lost to Georgia 54-48 (2 OT) in the semifinals at the Rose Bowl.

**--In the 2018 season Oklahoma fell to No. 1 Alabama 45-34 in the semifinals at the Orange Bowl.

**--Last season it wasn’t a game when Oklahoma met No. 1 LSU in the semifinals at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. LSU won 63-28.

So do we detect a common theme here?

In those three losses Oklahoma gave up 54, 45, and 63 points.

In short, what Oklahoma was doing was more than good enough to win the Big 12. But in the semifinals the Sooners met an SEC team and could not matchup physically, particularly on defense.

There is reason to believe that things are going to be better in 2020. This will be the second year with Alex Grinch (formerly of Ohio State) as the DC.

There was incremental improvement last season. In 2018 Oklahoma was dead last in passing defense (294.6 ypg) and that number improved to 58th. Last season Oklahoma was 38th in total defense after being 114th the year before.

Nine starters return from that unit.

And when you can score like the Sooners, you don’t need a lock down defense. But you do have to give your offense a few extra possessions, especially against the good teams.

So will the Sooners field another high-flying offense in 2020?

Oh yeah.

Oklahoma did lose an extraordinary receiver in CeeDee Lamb, who will be a very high pick in the draft. They also lost Kennedy Brooks, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, who opted out of this season.

But Coach Lincoln Riley appears to have found his next great quarterback who has the best name in college football: Spencer Rattler.

Rattler set the Arizona high school record with 11,083 yards passing and 114 touchdowns.

Rattler played in only three games as a freshman which means he has four years of eligibility left. He is the fourth different quarterback in four seasons to start for the Sooners.

Keep your eye on these dates for the Sooners: Oct . 3 at Iowa State, Oct. 10 vs. Texas in Dallas; Nov. 21 vs. Oklahoma State in Norman.