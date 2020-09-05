Given what has happened this week, it could be that we have the Bulldogs rated too high.

We'll see.

On Wednesday quarterback Jamie Newman, the transfer from Wake Forest who was projected to be Georgia’s starting quarterback, announced that he was going to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus.

So what does Georgia do now? Does this mean that Florida, with veteran Kyle Trask returning at quarterback, now gets the edge over Georgia in the SEC East?

Looks like it will depend on the healing knee of JT Daniels.

Daniels, a former five-star transfer from USC, has been on campus since May. He played at powerhouse Mater Dei High School in Los Angeles and started for the Trojans as a true freshman in 2018. He suffered an early injury in 2019 and missed the rest of the season. He decided to look for another opportunity and found it at Georgia.

Daniels has not been completely cleared for contact, but if he’s healthy Georgia should still be a Top Five team in Kirby Smart’s sixth season as head coach.

There is a lot of work to do on offense, which is under new coordinator Todd Monken. The offensive line must be rebuilt by new OL coach Matt Luke, but there is lots of talent at that position.

They need to find some receivers to help talented sophomore George Pickens, and that objective took a hit when Dominick Blaylock injured the ACL in his left knee on Aug. 27. He is out for the season.

Georgia, as always, has plenty of running backs with Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, and Kendall Milton in the mix. But it should be noted that this is the first time since 2012 that the Bulldogs do not return a back who has rushed for over 500 yards.

But in the final analysis this team is going to be built around one of the best defenses in college football.

Last season Georgia had the nation's No. 1 scoring defense (12.6 ppg) They did not give up a touchdown to a running back all season. The only two rushing touchdowns they did allow came from quarterbacks.

And with players like linebacker Monty Rice and safety Richard LeCounte returning, this group could be salty as well.

Georgia will be going for its fourth straight SEC East Championship. After the opener at Arkansas on Sept. 26, Georgia plays Auburn and Tennessee at home, Alabama on the road and Kentucky on the road.