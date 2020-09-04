Because the coronavirus basically wiped out spring practice, teams that have a veteran quarterback and a coaching staff that has remained largely in-tact will have an advantage early in the 2020 season.

Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to the Florida Gators.

Dan Mullen won 10 games in 2018, his first season as head coach, and 11 games last season. The only losses last season were at No. 1 LSU—a game the Gators led in the third quarter—and 24-17 loss to No. 4 Georgia in Jacksonville.

Florida returns quarterback Kyle Trask, who threw for 2,941 yards and 25 touchdowns after taking over for the injured Feleipe Franks early last season. Franks has moved on to Arkansas and Trask is the man. He’ll get some help from sophomore Emory Jones as Mullen will use him for a change of pace quarterback.

Four of the top six receivers need to be replaced including Van Jefferson (49 catches) and Freddie Swain (38). But very few teams in college football have weapon like tight end Kyle Pitts (54 catches).

Kadarius Toney came to Florida as a quarterback but has since been moved to wide receiver. He has talent and could be a difference maker.

Dameon Pierce will probably replace LaMichael Perine at RB but Miami transfer Lorenzo Lindgard has been cleared to play by the NCAA and could be a factor.

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham lost two big-time pass rushers in Jabari Zuniga and Jonathon Greenard along with his best run-stopper, middle linebacker David Reese.

Georgia transfer Brenton Cox and fourth-year junior Zachary Carter could be the guys to step up on the defensive front.

Florida gets LSU in Gainesville but has to go to College Station to play Texas A & M on Oct. 10 and has to go to Knoxville to play Tennessee on Dec. 5, the last game of the regular season.

The big game, as always, is against Georgia in Jacksonville on Nov. 7. The Gators have lost three straight to the Bulldogs and Florida fans are convinced their team has closed the gap in this game. This could be the year of the Gators.

After last year’s 24-17 loss to Georgia, Mullen was asked point-blank how close his program was to Georgia’s.

“Seven points,” he said.

Stay tuned.