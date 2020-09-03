SI.com
Mr. CFB: No. 6 Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book threw for 3,039 yards and 34 touchdowns last season.Matt Cashore/USA Today

Tony Barnhart

The coronavirus has changed a lot about what college football will look like in the 2020 season.

But right at the top of the list of big changes is the fact that Notre Dame, for one season only, will become a full-fledged member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

You read that right. The Irish, who will play the full 10-game conference schedule, will be eligible for the ACC championship and the Orange Bowl bid that comes with it. And if a few things fall into place, the Irish could find themselves representing the ACC in the College Football Playoff.

And there is reason for the Irish to be optimistic. Brian Kelly’s bunch was 11-2 last season with losses to Georgia and Michigan, both on the road. They are 33-6 the past three seasons, which is the best three-year run since Lou Holtz went 31-5-1 in 1991-93.

Quarterback Ian Book, who threw for 3,039 yards and 34 touchdowns last season, has his entire offensive line returning. But he also lost his top four receivers.

There are a number of holes to fill on the defensive front but Notre Dame has recruited well since Kelly did a complete overhaul of his program three  years ago.

On paper it looks like the Irish will have pretty smooth sailing until Clemson, ranked No. 1 in most major polls, comes to South Bend on Nov. 7. The loser of that game may get another shot in the ACC championship game that will be on either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in Charlotte. That one could very likely be for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame also has an interesting Friday night game at North Carolina on Nov. 27. The Tar Heels played Clemson, ranked No. 1 at the time, to a one-point game last season in Chapel Hill.

