Go ahead and mark your calendars for Nov. 21. That’s when Oklahoma State goes to Oklahoma for what could be a preview of the Big 12 championship game.

To be blunt about it, Oklahoma State should give Oklahoma more than just a test because it will field one of the most talented teams that Mike Gundy has had in his 16 seasons as the head coach of the Cowboys.

A total of 19 starters returns from a team that underachieved at 8-5.

Any conversation about the 2020 Cowboys begins with running back Chuba Hubbard, who returns to Stillwater after leading the nation in rushing with 2,094 yards last season. He needs just 964 more to pass Barry Sanders for fifth place on the school’s all-time rushing list.

So what else do the Cowboys have? Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (53 catches, 903 yards) may be the top candidate for the Biletnikoff Award now that LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase has opted out of playing this season. Sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders was the Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year last season. He completed 62.8 percent of his passes but he had 11 interceptions.

The offensive line returns three starters.

Oklahoma State was fourth in the Big 12 in scoring (32.5 ppg) last season and it will be interesting to see how those numbers hold up under new OC Kasey Dunn, who was elevated from the current staff to that position earlier this year.

The defense returns 10 starters and 21 of the top 22. But that may not necessarily be a good thing. The Cowboys were eighth against the pass last season, giving up 253.8 yards per game in the air. That was 102nd nationally. That is not going to get it done.

This is a big year for Gundy, who hasn’t beaten Oklahoma since 2014. He had couple of dust ups in the offseason and Hubbard threatened to leave the team over one of them. But Hubbard decided to stay because he thought this team had a chance to make some noise.

Let’s just say that for Gundy, something special needs to happen in Stillwater this season.