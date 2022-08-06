Mr. CFB: Is College Football's Regular-Season Overrated? Here's What The Readers Say

I get a lot of Tweets but very few of them bother me. This one did.

It came from a guy calling himself Kid America with a Twitter handle of @authentic11112. And he wrote:

“I love college football but the idea that the regular season is great is a myth. The out of conferences great games are few and far between. Week 1 there may be three great games. College football has gambling. That’s it. That’s what keeps it going.”

How to respond?

Well, let’s start here.

Just so you’ll know. IMHO any conference game in Week 1 is a big game.

These games are in the first two weeks:

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ire.)

West Virginia at Pittsburgh

Penn State at Purdue

Oregon vs. Georgia (Atlanta)

Cincinnati at Arkansas

Illinois at Indiana

Note Dame at Ohio State

Utah at Florida

Florida State vs. LSU (New Orleans)

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta)

And let’s just look at the non-conference games in the SEC:

Georgia vs. Oregon, Sept. 3

Alabama at Texas, Sept. 10

Cincinnati at Arkansas, Sept. 3

Penn State at Auburn, Sept. 17

LSU vs. Florida State, Sept. 4

Mississippi State at Arizona, Sept. 10

South Carolina at Clemson, Nov. 26

Miami at Texas A&M, Sept. 17

So I respectfully disagree. With the gentleman above.

I asked the readers of my Twitter account if they thought college football’s regular season was overrated. Here are some responses:

@hawksguymatt: Relative to what? To the NFL where there are literal throw away games in weeks 17 and 18. To the NBA where half of all teams make the postseason tournament?

@tbotmb: This sounds like friends I have who moved south from the NE. Thet all believe the NFL is so much better until they go CFB game. When they walked into Williams-Brice or Death Valley my how their feelings and opinions changed.

P.C. Dawg: Sounds like something a soccer fan would say, or a fan of a non-SEC conference.

@LexerD19: The regular season is great because It’s more meaningful not because, not because every matchup is between two teams of mostly equal talent like the NFL. But when one loss can decide a playoff berth it just means more.

@Bigdawg_89 : Totally disagree! Every game counts. What he describes is the NFL.

@CFBcosdawg: Love the regular season. It would be nice to see the better games spread a bit.

@DunnStevon Ummmmm not to throw shade but hell no, I don’t agree. The SEC is full of great games every Saturday. It’s the best regular season in sports. The spirit, pride and love for the games is college football, imo.

@NcManny14: He’s an outlier. Overall the college football season is one of the best , if not the best, sports seasons in the States.

@hdchappy: I used to be a huge CFB fan but I have been losing interest for years and the recent NIL and conference realignment has pushed me over the edge. Almost zero excitement for this season.

@doughinjaxy: The regular season in college football is great EVERY week.

What do you think? Go to @MrCFB on Twitter and let me know.