I beg for your indulgence on this Friday. After months of writing about the coronavirus and its potential impact on the 2020 college football season and social upheaval everywhere, I’d like to take a break today and write about—you know—football.

Word came on Wednesday that SEC Media Days, which has long served as the kickoff to the college football season, would be not be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on July 13-16 as scheduled. Instead, the event will be on line on a date to be named later. All of the other FBS conferences will also have virtual media days.

Over 1,000 media members usually attend SEC Media Days but, given the fact that football players have just returned to campus and that some of them are testing positive for the virus, it just wasn’t practical to bring players to Atlanta and expose them that many people. At this point we don’t even know if fans will be allowed to go to football games in person this season.

Somebody asked me Wednesday that if there were SEC Media Days, what would be the top stories?

Whether or not SEC Media Days are held in person or on line, there are going to be a lot of great storylines for the 2020 SEC football season.

Here are just five. I could have easily done a dozen more:

1—Is this the season that Florida catches Georgia? The fact that most teams in the SEC had little or no Spring practice benefits the teams with veteran quarterbacks and coaching staffs that have been together for a while. That is the perfect description of the Florida Gators, who return quarterback Kyle Trask and have a clearly defined offensive identity with Dan Mullen and defensive identity in Todd Grantham.

Georgia, which has won three straight SEC East titles, has a new quarterback in Jamie Newman and new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken. There might be more competition from USC transfer JT Daniels. Because of the virus the install of the new offense will have to take place this summer. How’s that going to work?

And Georgia’s defense is going to be really good. Will it be good enough to buy some time and give the offense a chance to jell?

We won’t have to wait long to get an answer: Georgia goes to Alabama on Sept. 19.

2—Wither Miles Brennan? Everybody wanted Brennan out of high school but his opportunity to be LSU’s starting quarterback was postponed for two years by some guy named Joe Burrow. No matter what Brennan does for the defending national champions it will pale in comparison to his predecessor. But that doesn’t mean he can’t win a bunch of games. Watching him try is going to be a very compelling story.

The schedule is pretty daunting: LSU hosts Texas on Sept. 12, is at Florida on Oct. 10, hosts Alabama on Nov. 7 and finishes the regular season with back-to-back road games against Auburn and Texas A & M.

3—Lane vs. Leach: The bizarre ending to the Egg Bowl last November has transformed both football programs in the state of Mississippi as Lane Kiffin is now the head coach at Ole Miss and Mike Leach, the Pirate, is now ringing the cowbells at Mississippi State. Every college football writer in the country will make a stop in the Magnolia State to tell this story. Once the season starts the weekly news conferences in Oxford and Starkville will be packed.

We’re talking about two of the best play callers in the game who both know how to develop quarterbacks.

Mark your calendars: The Egg Bowl will be Thanksgiving night (Nov. 26) in Oxford.

4—Will Alabama recover from an “awful” 11-2 season? I certainly hope you understand that my tongue is planted firmly in my cheek on this one. Alabama is one of the few places in the country where 11 wins can be considered a disappointment. Let us not forget that Alabama lost to the national champions (LSU) by five points and on the road to a nine-win Auburn team by three points.

I just get the feeling that some things are going to fall together for Nick Saban in 2020 . He will turn 69 years old on Oct. 31 so it is fair to say that he is in the fourth quarter of his career. If he is going to win his seventh national championship, which will put him all alone as college football’s all-time winner, he needs to do it sooner rather than later.

Despite the loss of quarterback Tua Tagovailova and a bunch of great receivers, this Alabama team is good enough to win every single game it plays regardless of who plays quarterback—Mac Jones or freshman Bryce Young.”

Georgia at Alabama on Sept. 19 will be Top Five matchup.

5—LSU was the surprise team of 2019. Who will be the surprise team of 2020?

I really want to say Texas A & M. The Aggies have a veteran quarterback in Kellen Mond, four of five starters returning on the offensive line, and the top running back (Isaiah Spiller, 846 yards) returning.

Here’s a problem that has to get fixed: Texas A & M had only 10 passing plays of over 30 yards last season.

The good news for the Aggie is the schedule: Clemson and Georgia rotate off. Vanderbilt rotates on with non-conference games against Abilene Christian, Fresno State, North Texas, Colorado—all in College Station.

Have a good weekend.