Georgia, Alabama Stay 1-2 in The Second Round Of CFP Rankings

Some quick thoughts on the second round of the rankings by the College Football Playoff selection committee, which were released Tuesday night.

Remember that the final set of rankings will be released on Sunday, Dec. 5. That’s when the four teams in the playoff will be set.

Here we go:

**--For the second straight week Georgia (9-0) was an easy pick at No. 1 after beating Missouri 43-6. The Bulldogs play their final SEC game Saturday at improving Tennessee. Then there are non-conference games with Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech before the SEC championship game in Atlanta,

**--Alabama (8-1) did not look like the No. 2 team in the nation in beating LSU 20-14 on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. But the selection committee kept the Crimson Tide in the second spot because, frankly, no one else in the Top 10 played particularly well.

**--With No. 3 Michigan State getting beat by Purdue, Oregon (8-1) moved into that spot after a 26-16 win at Washington. But the Ducks, whose only loss is to 3-6 Stanford, still have an ace in the hole with their win 35-28 at Ohio State on Sept. 11. The Ducks have a dangerous game at Utah on Nov. 20.

**--Ohio State (8-1) moved from No. 5 to No. 4 despite an ugly 26-17 win at Nebraska. The Buckeyes still have to play Purdue, the giant killer which has already beaten Iowa and Michigan State, Michigan State and Michigan

**--Cincinnati (9-0) struggled to beat a 3-6 Tulsa team 28-20 but the Bearcats moved up to No. 5. The combined record of its final three opponents is 14-13. But Cincinnati can still get into the top four by winning out and if Alabama, Oregon, or Ohio State lose.

**--The only really controversial decision by the committee Tuesday night was to move Michigan over Michigan State into the No. 6 spot despite the fact that Michigan State beat Michigan 37-33 on Oct. 30 in East Lansing,

**--Oklahoma (9-0) had last week off and stayed at No. 8. The Sooners close with Baylor (7-2), Iowa State (6-3) and Oklahoma State (8-1). It’s hard to see Oklahoma failing to get in if they run the table and win the Big 12 championship game to go 13-0.

**--Just a reminder: Don't forget about Notre Dame (8-1) at No. 9.

**--And don't forget about No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2), The Aggies play at Ole Miss on Saturday. If they win out and Alabama stumbles at Auburn, Texas A&M could go to Atlanta

Here is the new CFP Top 15 with their remaining games:

Team…………….….Games remaining

1—Georgia (9-0): at Tennessee, Charleston Southern, at Ga. Tech

2—Alabama (8-1): New Mexico State, Arkansas, at Auburn

3—Oregon (8-1): Washington State, at Utah, vs. Oregon State

4—Ohio State (8-1): Purdue, Michigan State, at Michigan

5—Cincinnati (9-0): at USF, SMU, at East Carolina

6—Michigan (8-1): at Penn State, at Maryland, vs. Ohio State

7—Michigan State (8-1): Maryland, at Ohio State, Penn St

8—Oklahoma (9-0): at Baylor, Iowa State, at Oklahoma.

9—Notre Dame (8-1): at Virginia, Georgia Tech, at Stanford

10—Oklahoma State (8-1): TCU, at Texas Tech, vs. Oklahoma

11—Texas A&M (8-2): at Ole Miss, vs. Prairie View, at LSU

12—Wake Forest (8-1): N.C. State, at Clemson, at Boston College

13—Baylor (7-2): Oklahoma, at Kansas State, Texas Tech

14—BYU (8-2): at Georgia Southern, at USC.

15—Ole Miss (7-2): vs. Texas A&M, vs. Vanderbilt, at Miss. State