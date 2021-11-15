What We Learned, Week 11: There is Something Very, Very, Wrong at Florida.

We are now halfway through November. So what have we learned?

1—Something is very, very wrong at Florida:

When you’ve lost eight of your last 10 games against FBS schools…..

When you give up 42 points to an FCS school (Samford) IN ONE HALF…

When you have to rally from a 42-35 deficit to Samford at halftime to finally win 70-52…..

And you celebrate like you just beat Georgia….

And the week before you lost 40-17 at South Carolina who was playing a third-string quarterback...

Something is terribly, terribly wrong at Florida. Yes, that's obvious.

The questions are: What is it? Can it be fixed? And is Dan Mullen going to be the coach who does it?

That decision will fall on the shoulders of athletics director Scott Stricklin, who has a long-time relationship with Mullen. Stricklin’s was Mullen’s boss when he led Mississippi State to the nation’s No. 1 ranking.

But if the Gators (5-5) don’t win their final two games with Missouri (5-5) and Florida State (4-6) and start looking like a team that cares, Stricklin won’t have a choice.

2—The discussion about Stetson Bennett IV is over:

I can’t tell you how many people came up to me in Jacksonville to ask about the quarterback situation at Georgia.

The question was put in many different ways but they all asked the same thing: “We love Stetson Bennett and what he’s done for Georgia. But can we win a national championship with him as our quarterback?”

If you don’t have the answer after watching Bennett against Tennessee on Saturday then I can’t help you.

Bennett is doing everything that can be asked of a quarterback and doing it at a very high level. He completed 17 of 29 passes (his season’s high) for 213 yards. He threw a beautiful 23-yard touchdown pass to James Cook, which came at the end of a 90-yard, 11-play drive. He ran nine yards for a touchdown, a dimension of his game that is getting better and better.

The fact is that Georgia is 10-0 for the first time since 1982, Herschel Walker’s final season, when the Bulldogs played Penn State for the national championship.

Yes, JT Daniels is a very talented quarterback with five stars by his name. And Georgia is going to need him at some point of this journey. Alabama has proven the worth of the backup quarterback twice against Georgia.

“I’m not going to overthink it with Stetson,” Coach Kirby Smart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re just trying to go game-by-game to get him better.”

Good plan.

3—I can’t wait until the Egg Bowl:

Here is what the two SEC schools representing the great state of Mississippi did on Saturday:

**--Mississippi State trailed 28-3 at Auburn and looked like a team that was getting ready to get blown out of Jordan-Hare Stadium. But Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers caught fire and, after a 5 of 11 start, completed 39 of his next 44 passes. Mississippi State scored 40 unanswered points and won 43-34 on the road.

**--Ole Miss rolled up 504 yards of total offense against what was one of the best defenses in the country in No. 11 Texas A&M. But the Rebels also had their one of their best defensive games of the season in a 29-19 upset of the No. 11 Aggies in Oxford. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral completed 24 of 37 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown.

I sure am glad they moved the Egg Bowl back to Thanksgiving night (7:30 p.m., ESPN). It should be quite a show.

4—SEC Coach of the Year will come down to Sam Pittman, Josh Heupel, and Lane Kiffin.

Here’s the case for each:

**--Arkansas (7-3) won its seventh game of the season in beating LSU 16-13 in Baton Rouge. Its only losses are to No. 1 Georgia (37-0), Ole Miss (52-51), and Auburn (38-23). Sam Pittman’s team has games remaining with Alabama and Missouri.

**--Tennessee (5-5) has a real chance to win seven games with South Alabama and Vanderbilt as its last two opponents. The Vols of Josh Heupel lost to Pitt by a touchdown (41-34) and Ole Miss by five (31-26). Heupel has given Tennessee an identity.

**--Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels are 8-2 with games remaining against Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Mathematically they could still win the SEC West but Alabama would have to lose both of its final two games with Arkansas and Auburn. Kiffin’s only losses are to Alabama (42-21) and Auburn (31-20).

5—Alabama can clinch the SEC West by beating Arkansas in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1 SEC) had a non-conference scrimmage on Saturday against New Mexico State (59-3). But now they get back to work. And work starts this Saturday against Arkansas (7-3, 3-3), which is coming off a big win at LSU (16-13).

Should Alabama win the 3:30 p.m. CBS game it would clinch the SEC West title and a spot in the conference championship against Georgia on Dec. 4. Should Alabama beat Arkansas, Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) would the only team in the division that can finish in a tie with Alabama. But the Crimson Tide would hold the tiebreaker by virtue of a 42-21 win over the Rebels back on Oct. 2.