Sweet Tea With Tony B. Week 3

Looking back on David Pollack's miracle play in 2002.

Good Game Day morning!!!! Here is our latest edition of "Sweet Tea With Tony B." where we share a college football memory and list five things we're looking for today in college football.

Today we look back at David Pollack's miracle defensive play in Georgia's 13-7 win over South Carolina in Columbia in 2002. It was the play that launched Pollack's career as a three-time All-American. Today is the 20th anniversary of the play. Wow!!!!

Side note: The official on the play was Steve Shaw, who went on to become the SEC's supervisor of officials and today is the national supervisor of officials for college football.

My list of things I'm looking forward to today includes:

Can Texas A&M bounce back with a new quarterback in Max Johnson?

Can Auburn, a three-point underdog at home, find a way to beat Penn State?

I have seen a lot of good Georgia teams go to Columbia and struggle. Will this be one of them? Georgia is favored by 24 1/2. 

To listen to today's show click here: 

