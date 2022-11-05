Skip to main content
Sweet Tea With Tony B. For Nov. 5

Sweet Tea With Tony B. For Nov. 5

Greetings. Welcome back to Sweet Tea With Tony B. for the first Saturday in November.

Today we look back at Georgia's 18-17 upset of Alabama, the defending national champions in 1965. It was the game that launched Vince Dooley's career. Coach Dooley, who won 201 games at Georgia, died last week at the age of 90.

Then I'll look ahead to the two huge games in the SEC: No. 1 Tennessee at No 3 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU. 

To join us, please chick here:

