Sweet Tea With Tony B. For Week 13

Today we look back at Dec. 2, 1989. It was the first time ever that the Alabama Crimson Tide played at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. Until then, the game was always played at Birmingham's Legion Field, which the Auburn folks felt was a home field advantage for Alabama.

Bear Bryant swore that the game would never be played in Auburn as long as he was alive. That turned out to be true. Bryant died in 1983. Auburn coach Pat Dye put his foot down and when the contracts between the schools ran out, he brokered the deal so that Auburn's home games would be played at Jordan-Hare.

Oh by the way: Alabama was ranked No. 2 and needed a win to get a shot at the national championship. An Auburn win would give the Tigers a share of the SEC championship. There was a lot on the line.

It was a really big deal and, as I have said publicly many times, it was the most emotional college football game I have ever attended. To hear the story, plese click here: