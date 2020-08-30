There are tough schedules and then there is what Texas A & M played in 2019.

The Aggies’ five losses last season were to: No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Clemson, No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, and No. 14 Auburn. Three of those opponents (Clemson, Alabama, and LSU) were ranked No. 1 when the games were played. No other team has ever had to play three No. 1 in the same season

And did we mention that the Aggies finished the season with road trips to Georgia and LSU?

With Clemson and Georgia rotating off the Texas A & M schedule and Vanderbilt and a bunch of cupcakes rotating on, the Aggies and their fans were convinced they finally had a schedule that would allow them to make a run at the SEC West.

But this summer Florida and Tennessee were added to the Texas A & M schedule.

Let’s not give up on the Aggies just yet. Kellen Mond returns for his final year at quarterback after posting 3,398 yards of total offense last season. He's put on some good weight and has looked sharp in practice. This will be his third year in Fisher's system.

But the offensive line has to protect him better. Texas A & M finished dead last in the SEC (and 107th nationally), giving up 2.62 sacks per game.

If Mond can get protection he certainly has weapons at his disposal. Isaiah Spiller rushed for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns as a true freshman. WR Jhamon Ausbon caught 66 passes for 872 yards and there is some help coming from a highly-ranked recruiting class.

Last season the Aggies were ninth in total defense (340.2 ypg) and ninth in scoring defense (22.5 ppg). That’s got to get better if Texas A & M is going to challenge Alabama, LSU, and Auburn for the top spot in the SEC West. There is reason for optimism as nine starters return under third-year DC Mike Elko.