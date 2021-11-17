Mr. CFB: Top Seven Unchanged In Latest CFP Rankings

The top seven did not change when the College Football Playoff selection committee released its third set of rankings Tuesday night. Some quick thoughts about the latest rankings:

**--Georgia (10-0) is still an unquestioned No. 1 with a pair of non-conference games remaining against Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs, who knocked off Tennessee last week, appear headed to a showdown with No. 2 Alabama in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4.

**--Alabama (9-1), however, still has some work to do to punch its ticket to Atlanta as the Crimson Tide hosts No. 22 Arkansas on Saturday and then goes to Auburn for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 27. A win in either game clinches the SEC West for Alabama.

**--Oregon (9-1) remains No. 3 After beating Washington State last Saturday. But the Ducks have a difficult Pac-12 test at No. 23 Utah (7-3) on Saturday. In fact, Oregon may face Utah again in the conference championship game.

**--Right now No. 4 Ohio State (9-1) is playing as well as any team in the country. The Buckeyes, whose only loss was at home to Oregon on Sept. 11, will finish its Big Ten season this Saturday against No. 7 Michigan State and the following Saturday against No. 6 Michigan.

**--Cincinnati (10-0) remained No. 5 after beating USF 45-28 last week. If the Bearcats are going to make it into the final four they are going to need some help. They have 8-2 SMU and 6-4 East Carolina left on the schedule. A loss by Oregon to Utah would surely help but it is no guarantee for Cincinnati.

**--Despite the fact that Michigan State (9-1) beat Michigan (9-1) 37-33 on Oct. 30, the Spartans remained ranked below the Wolverines Tuesday night. But it really doesn’t matter. Michigan State still has Ohio State and Penn State. Michigan has Maryland and Ohio State. Michigan, Michigan State, or Ohio State will win the Big Ten East and probably face No. 15 Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.

**--Notre Dame (9-1) moved up one spot to No. 8 after previously undefeated Oklahoma lost at Baylor last Saturday. The Fighting Irish’s only loss was to Cincinnati. They should win their final two games with Georgia Tech (3-7) and Stanford (3-7) but that likely won’t be enough to get them into the playoffs.

**--After Georgia and Alabama at 1-2 the next ranked SEC team was Ole Miss (8-2) at No. 12.

The CFP will release its fourth set of rankings next Tuesday. Then the final set of rankings, which will set the four-team field for the playoffs, will be released on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Here is the top 15 in the newest CFP rankings and their remaining regular season games.

Team…………….….Games remaining

1—Georgia (10-0): Charleston Southern, at Ga. Tech

2—Alabama (9-1): Arkansas, at Auburn

3—Oregon (9-1): at Utah, Oregon State

4—Ohio State (9-1): Michigan State, at Michigan

5—Cincinnati (10-0): SMU, at East Carolina

6—Michigan (9-1): at Maryland, Ohio State

7—Michigan State (9-1): at Ohio State, Penn St.

8—Notre Dame (9-1): Georgia Tech, at Stanford

9—Oklahoma State (9-1): at Texas Tech, Oklahoma

10—Wake Forest (9-1): at Clemson, at Boston College

11—Baylor (8-2): at Kansas State, Texas Tech

12—Ole Miss (8-2): Vanderbilt, at Miss. State

13—Oklahoma (9-1): Iowa State, at Oklahoma State.

14—BYU (8-2): at Georgia Southern, at USC.

15—Wisconsin (7-3): Nebraska, at Minnesota