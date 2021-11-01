Mr. CFB: What We Learned, Week 9

So what did we learn on the last Saturday in October?

1—With Georgia’s 34-7 win over Florida and Kentucky’s loss to Mississippi State, the No. 1 Bulldogs have already clinched a spot in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4. So how does Georgia (8-0) manage these next four games?

Georgia will play Missouri (Nov. 6) and Charleston Southern (Nov. 20) at home and Tennessee (Nov. 13), and Georgia Tech (Nov. 27) on the road. The only team on that list that could possibly provide a challenge is Tennessee with its passing game and up-tempo offense.

The next four weeks will be about getting healthy and figuring out where quarterback JT Daniels, who hasn’t played since early September, fits into the plan.

Coach Kirby Smart will say all of the respectful things about the next four opponents but the reality is the month of November is about staying healthy for Dec. 4 and probable showdown with Alabama in the SEC championship game.

2—It’s a tough road ahead for Auburn, but the improving Tigers could make the Iron Bowl a game to the SEC West championship.

Auburn was very impressive in beating Ole Miss 31-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night. The Tigers are now 3-1 in the SEC with games remaining against Texas A&M on the road, Mississippi State at home, South Carolina on the road and Alabama at home. Now that’s a difficult stretch for Auburn (6-2) but if both the Tigers and Alabama get to Nov. 27 at 6-1, the winner goes to the SEC championship game in Atlanta to play Georgia.

3—The Florida Gators are 4-4 and holding this team together for the final four games will be a huge challenge for Dan Mullen

Florida hung with Georgia and played well for the first 27 minutes of the first half in Jacksonville. But then the Gators imploded with big mistakes that Georgia turned into 21 points in about two and a half minutes. Georgia then won easily, 34-7.

The November schedule for Florida is very manageable with road games at South Carolina and Missouri and home games against Samford and Florida State. I just don’t know how interested the Florida players—or for that matter the Florida fans—are going to be.

A bunch of Florida players bailed last year after losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game. As result Florida got embarrassed in the Cotton Bowl.

Getting guys to play hard when there is nothing left to play for other than pride is hard to do. This is going to be a very difficult month for Mullen.

4—Despite a difficult loss to Mississippi State, there is still a lot on the line for Kentucky down the stretch.

Kentucky (6-2) was hoping to be in the discussion for a New Year’s Six Bowl when it met Mississippi State in Starkville. But the Wildcats turned the ball over four times (three interceptions, 1 fumble) and lost 31-17. The stat that jumped off the page was 66—that’s how many rushing yards Kentucky had.

“They kicked our butts,” Coach Mark Stoops told the Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper.

Still, if the Wildcats can beat Tennessee at home on Saturday, they have a good chance to win 10 games for only the fourth time in their history. And if they can run the table and win a bowl game, Kentucky could win 11 games for only the second time in school history.

It will be interesting to see if Kentucky can bounce back against Tennessee at home at Kroger Field.

That’s the thing about the SEC. A good season can unravel in a hurry.

5—The rest of the teams on Mississippi State’s schedule had better be ready. The Bulldogs are getting better.

If I’m Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee State, and Ole Miss I’m concerned about some of the things I will see on the game tape against Kentucky. Not only did Mississippi State outgain Kentucky 438-216 in total yards, but they scored 31 straight points. And Mississippi State’s quarterback, Will Rogers, set an SEC record (completion percentage with over 30 attempts) by completing 36 of 39 passes for 344 yards.

The fact is that Mississippi State (5-3) has only been overmatched once—a 49-9 loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs had a two-point loss (31-29) to Memphis and a three-point loss (28-25) to LSU. They beat Texas A&M (26-22), the only team to beat Alabama.

But here is the thing to remember about Mississippi State: The Bulldogs are tied for second in the SEC in rushing defense (89.63 yards per game) and third in the SEC in total defense behind Georgia and Alabama.