Mr.CFB: So Who's No. 3 in the SEC? Our Readers Weigh In

Earlier this week I wrote that it is abundantly clear that Alabama and Georgia are significantly better than everyone else in the SEC. So I asked our readers: Who’s No. 3?

They voted for eight different schools. We have some really optimistic folks out theree.

David Elam: “I think after the TAMU-Arkansas game (Sept. 24 in Arlington, Tex.) you may see who that team could be.”

Shawn Humphries: “Number 3 should be Texas A&M.:

WildBill: “Gimme the Hogs chuck!”

John M Vuono: “Have to assume Texas A&M (for now).”

Matt In VA: “Arkansas”

Bobby Bentley: “Auburn.”

The Board: “South Carolina.”

Jared Walker: “According to Jimbo they’re the best.”

Larry BeSaw: “Alabama’s backups.”

Step: “Florida.”

5127GATA: “A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky. Flip a coin. I will go with Texas A&M.”

Simonan: “Is it crazy to say Arkansas?”

Drew Colpack: “Tennessee”