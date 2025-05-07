SI

Trump Administration to Create Landmark College Sports Commission

The new presidential administration is creating a commission designed to address issues facing a changing college sports landscape.

Mike McDaniel

President Donald Trump and his administration are aiming to create a landmark college sports commission.
President Donald Trump and his administration are aiming to create a landmark college sports commission. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

President Donald Trump and the new administration is planning to create a presidential commission on college athletics, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo.

The commission, the first of its kind, is expected to be designed to address issues impacting the changing landscape of college athletics. The commission is expected to include college sports stakeholders and businesspeople with deep connections to college football, according to Dellenger.

Some potential issues that could be addressed by the commission include the transfer portal, unregulated booster pay to athletes, college athlete employment status with universities in the revenue sharing era, the application of Title IX to revenue-sharing and potentially even conference membership and television contracts.

The commission could be announced in short order via presidential executive order, and the commission is expected to include involvement of former Alabama football coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban. President Trump and Saban discussed the college sports landscape and potential creation of a commission ahead of Trump's commencement address at the University of Alabama a week ago.

News of an impending commission comes as the bipartisan NCAA-House settlement that would permit revenue sharing from schools to athletes nears the finish line.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College