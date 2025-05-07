Trump Administration to Create Landmark College Sports Commission
President Donald Trump and the new administration is planning to create a presidential commission on college athletics, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo.
The commission, the first of its kind, is expected to be designed to address issues impacting the changing landscape of college athletics. The commission is expected to include college sports stakeholders and businesspeople with deep connections to college football, according to Dellenger.
Some potential issues that could be addressed by the commission include the transfer portal, unregulated booster pay to athletes, college athlete employment status with universities in the revenue sharing era, the application of Title IX to revenue-sharing and potentially even conference membership and television contracts.
The commission could be announced in short order via presidential executive order, and the commission is expected to include involvement of former Alabama football coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban. President Trump and Saban discussed the college sports landscape and potential creation of a commission ahead of Trump's commencement address at the University of Alabama a week ago.
News of an impending commission comes as the bipartisan NCAA-House settlement that would permit revenue sharing from schools to athletes nears the finish line.