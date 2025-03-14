Watch: Tulane Ball Boy Goes Absolutely Viral Following Highlight Reel Release
When things are going well, it is important to spread the love around to all that are contributing. That is exactly what the Tulane Green Wave baseball team is doing right now.
It is normal for players to get highlight reel releases. The Green Wave took the extra step to honor their Sawyer Uhlman, their 12-year-old bat boy and son of head coach Jay Uhlman.
The video received the full highlight reel treatment, as far as being backed by the Meek Mill song "I'm A Boss." It's just that instead of hitting home runs or making a crazy catch in the field, Uhlman is carrying equipment, celebrating and doing all of the usual duties of a bat boy.
It is both a very funny video and one that is well-deserved as it does truly take an "all hands on deck" approach to win games.
The ingenuity of the social media team was rewarded as the post was quickly shared around by the likes of the Marucci bat company, Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall and more.
Uhlman's father, Jay, joined the Green Wave program back in 2019 as an assistant. He was made the interim coach towards the tail end of the 2022 season and was given the full time job in 2023.
He has done a quick job of turning the team's direction around as they have won back-to-back American Athletic Conference titles and look to have a squad capable of making it a three-peat. It makes sense as to why the Uhlman family is popular in the city.
Tulane has a 13-4 record heading into the final weekend before conference play starts and the program vibes are obviously sky-high.