Tulane Green Wave Fall Short of Remaining Undefeated in League Action
The Tulane Green Wave and UAB Blazers faced off for a conference matchup on Tuesday night in Birmingham. It was the Blazers that had come out on top by a score of 81-68.
After three AAC games, the Green Wave sit with a 2-1 conference record. Tulane started out last season with a 1-2 record, so this is a nice improvement. They are now 8-8 on the season overall. But, the Green Wave was unable to start a league season 3-0 for the first time in more than 25 years.
The Green Wave was tasked with one of the toughest tasks in college basketball: slowing down UAB's Yaxel Lendenborg.
Lendenborg had a dominant first half that completely dictated the flow of the game. Over the first 20 minutes alone, he had 15 points on 7-of-8 from the field with eight rebounds and six assists. He also added a block and two steals.
Tulane pretty much double teamed him on every possession in the second half, which forced him into more of a playmaking role than outright scoring.
The All-AAC forward finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Junior guard Asher Woods finished just below the best game of his short Green Wave career, since transferring over from the Virginia Military Institute last year.
Woods was averaging under nine points per outing entering the day, but had a breakout game where he shined in both halves. He did slow down for the final stretch though, finishing with 16 points.
Tulane has struggled with taking down the Blazers in the past and also lost the two matchups since UAB had joined the AAC with them. Both games were blowouts, as well.
The Green Wave are still trying to find their footing as a top team in the conference, but this is a solid start to the AAC season after struggling with their out of conference schedule.
Next time the two teams see each other will be the regular season closer in New Orleans.
Tulane's next game will be at home against the USF Bulls on Saturday.