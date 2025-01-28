Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball Stars Claim Weekly Awards
Tulane Green Wave guard Kendall Sneed was named the American Athletic Conference freshman of the week for the fourth time this season after her performance against Temple on Sunday.
That game saw the Green Wave (12-7, 5-3 American) claim a victory over one of the top teams in the conference as the Owls (12-7, 6-2) saw their four-game winning streak snapped.
Sneed had a great game in the team’s only game of the week. She scored 16 points, as she shot 6-of-10 from the field, along with three rebounds and two assists.
The Green Wave only played one game last week because their mid-week contest with USF was postponed due to Winter Storm Enzo, which brought more than a foot of snow to New Orleans and spread winter weather from the bayou to Florida. The game has not been rescheduled.
This is the fourth time that Sneed has been named the AAC’s freshman of the week, making her a prime candidate to win the league’s freshman of the year award. Sneed is averaging 10.5 points, with 4.3 rebounds per game. She also has 28 assists, which is second on the team behind Victoria Keenan.
Junior forward Amira Mabry was named an honorable mention after her performance against Temple.
Mabry led Tulane with 19 points, shooting 9-of-11 for the game. She also had five rebounds against the Owls.
UTSA’s Nina De Leon Negron was named the league’s player of the week after she posted 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a victory over Tulsa.
The Roadrunners remain the only team in the conference that is undefeated in league action, with North Texas one game behind them. Tulane is in fifth place, three games behind the Roadrunners.
The week ahead will see the Green Wave play both games at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
On Wednesday, Tulane will host FAU at 6:30 p.m. central. Then, on Saturday, UAB visits at 2 p.m. Both games are set to be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard on 88.3 FM.