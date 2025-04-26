Former Tulane Green Wave Football Star Drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars
For Tulane Green Wave football star Caleb Ransaw, the wait to be selected for the NFL Draft ended late Friday night in Green Bay, Wis.
Ransaw, who was projected by some mock drafts to go in the third round, was selected No. 88 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He joins two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who was selected No. 2 overall on Thursday, along with offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, who was taken one pick after Ransaw.
Ransaw joined running back Tyjae Spears and linebacker Dorian Williams as recent third-round draft picks. Both were selected in 2023.
Tulane hasn’t had a first-round pick since 2004 when quarterback J.P. Losman was selected by the Buffalo Bills.
He has participated in the entire draft process, starting with the Senior Bowl in early February. In the game, he intercepted a pass, putting his name at the forefront of scouts and general managers who were at the game.
At the NFL combine later in February he scored high in a key analytic measure of his overall performance.
Then, in late March, he went over to the New Orleans Saints’ facility for his pro day.
Ransaw joined the Green Wave for the 2024 season, transferring from Troy, where he played for coach Jon Sumrall.
The Green Wave have gone 32-10 over the last three seasons, including three straight trips to the AAC title game.
Sumrall took over the program last offseason after the departure of Willie Fritz to Houston. Sumrall picked up right where Fritz left off, leading the Green Wave to a 9-5 season in his first campaign, finishing second in the league standings and earning the AAC title game berth against the Army West Point Black Knights. Army won the title game.
Tulane is preparing for a 2025 season schedule that starts on Aug. 30 when it hosts Northwestern at Yulman Stadium.