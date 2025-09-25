Tulane Throwback Thursday: The Wayback Machine, September 22, 1999

Tulane Green Wave On SI

Patrick Ramsey Piles Up the Yards to Be Named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

The week of September 22, 1999, Tulane quarterback Patrick Ramsey earned his second consecutive Offensive Player of the Week in Conference USA honors. The sophomore from Ruston threw for a school-record for a second consecutive week, topping 447 yards on 34-of-49 passing in the Green Wave's 48-28 win over Army. He threw four touchdown passes and an interception.

Ramsey first established Tulane's single-game passing record the previous week against SMU, when he became the first Green Wave player ever to throw for 400 yards (404).

At this time in September, 1999, Ramsey leads C-USA in both passing efficiency (153.6) and total offense (355.0 YPG). Through three games, Ramsey has completed 68 percent of his passes (87-of-128) and passed for 1,047 yards.

