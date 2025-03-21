2026 Cornerback Set To Visit Tulane Football as Part of Busy Spring Schedule
Tulane is working towards securing their first commitment of the 2026 recruiting class.
Head coach Jon Sumrall and his staff had to attack the transfer portal during the winter to reload this roster after players graduated and some other stars with eligibility remaining departed for different programs through the portal.
The Green Wave did a good job, but with spring practice underway, it's time for them to turn their attention to getting pieces for the future into the fold.
How aggressive they go after players in this cycle will be seen, but bringing in at least a solid class is a must for Sumrall and Tulane.
The good news is their spring is starting to get busier and busier with visits, hoping those turn into officials down the line that can lead to a bevy of commitments coming during the summer and fall.
One of those players could be cornerback Trenton Gummer.
Currently not rated by 247Sports, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder could be a riser in this class based on the amount of visits he's taking this spring to notable programs around the country.
Tulane is one of them.
Gummer has a busy schedule, mainly loaded up on March 21 with three visits to SEC programs Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU.
He'll then travel to New Orleans to see the Green Wave on March 22, followed by trips to Southern Miss on March 23 and Florida State on March 24.
That's an impressive list for someone who is not rated by a notable recruiting service.
It will be interesting to see what comes out of this from Tulane's perspective.
Sumrall and his staff have done a great job with defensive backs going back to his days at Troy, so if Gummer is a late riser, then he could be an ideal fit for the Green Wave if both sides have continued interest coming out of this trip.