Breaking Down Highlights of Recently Released 2025 Tulane Baseball Schedule
It took a little while longer than normal for the Tulane Baseball schedule to finally arrive but in December, it did!
The issue was a holdout by one school on a contract for a game, but once that school signed then head coach Jay Uhlman was able announce the 2025 Tulane baseball schedule.
This upcoming season will feature 56 total games, 35 of which will be at home in Turchin Stadium and just 21 games will be on the road. It is a perfect situation for the Green Wave who are chasing their third AAC championship in a row.
In the early goings, Tulane will be tested quickly with a matchup from Nicholls State, a 2024 NCAA Tournament participant, as they face them on the road Feb. 25 and then welcome them to Tulane on March 11. It is an early season two-game split series but it will be a fantastic test for Green Wave to begin the season. Nicholls will visit Turchin Stadium one last on April 29 near the end of the season.
Tulane then begins conference play on March 28 against the University of South Florida as the Green Wave begins in earnest its title defence. In the middle of conference play, the Green Wave will have another split two-game series against the Univeristy of Southern Mississippi, another 2024 NCAA Tournament participant. Tulane will visit USM April 1 and then again on April 22 in the middle of a tough road stretch.
The Green Wave's toughest test of the season very well may be a road series against East Carolina University. Last season ECU made an appearence in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and always puts together a tough roster that competes well in the conference. If both teams play to their full potential this season, this match from April 25-27 very well could decide the final seeding the AAC tournament.
Unfortunately, this year does not feature a mid-week matchup against in-state rivals LSU.
However, there are plenty of series that will be enticing and fans will be able to enjoy their back-to-back AAC champions in one of the most beautiful stadiums in college baseball.