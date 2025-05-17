Can Tulane Baseball Turn It Around After Another Dominant Win?
The Tulane Green Wave suffered a decisive loss on Saturday night ahead of their final regular season game of the year on Sunday against the Charlotte 49ers.
Sunday afternoon in New Orleans will mark senior day, however the Wave will have to hope it goes much better than the first two games after losing 5-0 on Friday then 12-1 on Saturday night.
The losses have put Tulane in danger of potentially dropping all the way to the No. 6 seed in the AAC Tournament, though they have already locked up their place there.
Nothing has seemed to go right for this team over the first two games, scoring just one total run in comparison to 17 for the 49ers.
On Friday, it was Luc Fladda for the Green Wave who got the start and allowed just two runs, but even one would have been enough with the way Tulane was swinging the bat.
On Saturday, it was a bullpen game started by Michael Lombardi, however it appears it wouldn't have mattered much who started after the runs started pouring in after the third inning.
With now three straight losses in total going back to last weekend's series against the Memphis Tigers, it certainly is not the way they want to be playing headed into the postseason.
Charlotte is one of the best teams in the league and moves their conference record to 17-9, a loss columb Tulane will try to turn into double digits before the 49ers leave the Gulf Coast.
The loss drooped the Wave to 13-13 on the season in conference play as they jostle for position with Florida Atlantic and East Carolina over the last several games of the year.
Overall, Tulane now owns a record of 30-23 on the regular season and will try to close things on a high note this afternoon and avoid the sweep.