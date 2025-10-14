Early Odds for Tulane vs. Army has TU on Top
The Green Wave are more than a touchdown favorite over the Black Knights
In this story:
This Saturday, Tulane meets American Conference foe Army in an 11:00 a.m. kickoff at Yulman Stadium. The early odds from DraftKings has the Green Wave favored by 9.5-points.
Tulane is fresh off its 26-19 victory over East Carolina, pushing the Wave's record to 5-1 overall, 2-0 in American Conference play. The Black Knights earned a 24-7 win over bottom-feeder Charlotte last weekend. Army is now 3-3 for the season, 2-2 in league play.
