Early Odds for Tulane vs. Army has TU on Top

The Green Wave are more than a touchdown favorite over the Black Knights

This Saturday, Tulane meets American Conference foe Army in an 11:00 a.m. kickoff at Yulman Stadium. The early odds from DraftKings has the Green Wave favored by 9.5-points.

Tulane is fresh off its 26-19 victory over East Carolina, pushing the Wave's record to 5-1 overall, 2-0 in American Conference play. The Black Knights earned a 24-7 win over bottom-feeder Charlotte last weekend. Army is now 3-3 for the season, 2-2 in league play.

