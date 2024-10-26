Fans React To Tulane Green Wave Star QB Carving Up UNT Defense in First Quarter
The Tulane Green Wave headed on the road to Denton for their biggest game of conference play so far against the North Texas Mean Green.
Darian Mensah delivered a perfect 9-yard pass to Mario Williams in the end zone to open up the scoring on the day, giving the Green Wave an early touchdown lead.
Mensah then added another perfect pass soon after and fans around social media took notice.
This is a game that was very much expected to be a shootout, but both offenses actually stalled out very quickly on their first drives.
Quickly, the game switched from a shootout to a drubbing as Tulane dominated both sides of the ball in the first quarter.
Makhi Hughes and Arnold Barnes II did the dirty work, keeping the trend of the past few weeks, to get the offense down the field.
Mensah had his first two completions on the day, one for the touchdown and one that went for 15 yards to Dontae Fleming to set up the score.
The Green Wave quarterback hasn't been bad by any means, but the offense hasn't had to rely on him to win their past two matchups. Even when the school posted 71 points against the UAB Blazers, he had just 134 yards.
That won't be the case forever, so it's nice to see the freshman get off to a hot start in this ever-important matchup.
By the end of the end of the first quarter, Mensah was 3-for-4 through the air with 54 yards and two touchdown passes.