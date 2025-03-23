Former Tulane Basketball Star Reaches Sweet Sixteen With Duke Blue Devils
Ron Hunter had to replace a ton of players on his roster before Tulane's 2024-25 basketball season.
He did a good job, putting together a group full of players who didn't have a ton of experience and pushing them to a 19-14 overall record, fourth-place regular season finish in the AAC and coming close to going to the conference tournament title game with a chance to play for an NCAA Tournament berth.
One of the players Hunter had to replace was Sion James.
The 6-foot-4 guard committed to the Green Wave as a three-star prospect in the 2020 class, becoming a starter as a freshman. He was a solid player for Tulane during his four years with the program, really bursting onto the scene last season as a senior with averages of 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 51.4% shooting from the field and 38.1% from deep.
James was a graduate transfer ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, and he enrolled at Duke.
Originally brought in to be a contributing guard for them off the bench, the former Green Wave star became a starter for the Blue Devils, and he is a huge reason why they are putting together such a dominant season.
They went 33-3 overall during the year and 19-1 in ACC play, winning the regular season title before following that up with an conference tournament trophy, as well.
Now, James and the Blue Devils have their sights set on the one trophy remaining, and after beating Mount St Mary's in the first round and Baylor in the second, they will now travel to Newark, New Jersey for the Sweet Sixteen in the East Region.
James hasn't had a great March Madness showing thus far, scoring just two points on 0-of-5 shooting with two rebounds and three assists against Mount St Mary's, and six points on 2-of-6 shooting with four rebounds and two assists against Baylor. But he's been excellent on defense.
The former Tulane guard will look to keep this run alive with his new team.