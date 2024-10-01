Former Tulane Green Wave Catcher Records First Run of 2024 MLB Postseason
The Tulane Green Wave has a former player in the MLB postseason.
For the first time since 2014, the Detroit Tigers have made the playoffs as they take on the Houston Astros in the American League Wildcard round. Game one at Minute Maid Park in Houston included a former Tulane Baseball Player in the starting lineup for Detroit.
Former Green Wave catcher Jake Rogers got the party started for the Tigers as he picked up an RBI single to centerfield, scoring his teammate Wenceel Perez. Rogers would later come in to score before the inning was over when Matt Vierling hit an RBI single, extending the lead over the Astros to 3-0.
Rogers played three years at Tulane and had an excellent career for the Green Wave. He was a .233 hitter over his 169 games between 2014 and 2016. In his final year, he was named to the American Athletic Conference All-First Team and All-Tournament Team. He was also chosen for the NCAA Oxford All-Regional team.
The 29-year-old was drafted in the third round by the Houston Astros in the 2016 MLB Draft. He was selected 97th overall. He was traded to the Tigers in a trade that sent right handed pitcher Justin Verlander to the Astros.
The Tigers are looking to move on to the American League Divisional Series to face the Cleveland Guardians. They will need to win the best of three series against the Astros first. Houston has not lost in the first round of the postseason since the appearing in the NLDS in 2001.
Game one of the series is currently being aired on ESPN.