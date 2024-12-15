Former Tulane Green Wave Defensive Tackle Parker Petersen Commits to Wisconsin
The Tulane Green Wave have officially lost another player as a defensive tackle in the transfer portal has picked a new team.
Senior defensive lineman Parker Petersen has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers, the player announced on Sunday morning via social media.
Petersen was one of the players still left over from the Willie Fritz-era, as he committed to the Green Wave out of high school back in 2021. He was a three-star back then, the No. 171 lineman in the country.
Out of the portal, he was a three-star player as well. He was the No. 98 overall player and No. 10 lineman. Petersen was offered by both the Badgers and the USC Trojans.
This past campaign was the Tennessee native's best for Tulane, but he still wasn't a headlining defender.
Petersen had 21 tackles with five going for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He also had a fumble recovery. His previous career-high for tackles was just three, so this was a major improvement.
He was a solid pass rusher this year, generating 12 pressures in 142 snaps. He also proved to be a solid tackler, only missing two the entire season.
While he may not have been an All-American with the Green Wave, this is still a noticeable loss. He was a depth player this season, but could have been in line for a starting position next season.
Tulane has now lost three defensive linemen to the portal. That is a group that will be losing a handful of major contributors and will be looking for players to step up. That could have been Petersen, but he opted to go elsewhere.
Luckily, with Jon Sumrall sticking around, finding success on the defensive side of the ball should not be too hard. Sumrall has proven both to have a good eye out of the portal and getting everything he can from the players he has in front of him.