Former Tulane Green Wave Edge Rusher Matthew-Fobbs White Commits to Baylor
The Tulane Green Wave are down a high-potential pass rusher as another former player has chosen a new school.
Playing the bandit position in Jon Sumrall's defense, linebacker Matthew Fobbs-White has committed to the Baylor Bears. He announced his decision via social media on Saturday night.
While Sumrall uses a lot of rotation across the defensive line, White was a starter in seven games this season. This is a sizeable loss in a group that is already short a couple of players from last year's team.
The Louisiana native was a three-star edge defender out of high school when he first committed to the Green Wave. He was a key player in the last Willie Fritz recruiting class, the No. 32 overall player in the state.
He was a three-star rated transfer as well.
The Bears were the only team that offered him, but it seemed like a good match since he was in the portal for just a couple of days.
White had a much bigger role in the Sumrall defense than he did as a freshman, but he did flash some potential then as well.
He had 21 tackles with eight going for a loss. One of the biggest reasons that it is a big loss is that he had the third-most sacks on the team with four.
In 144 pass rush snaps this season, he had 22 total pressures.
That was by far his best attribute, as he still has a ways to go as a run defender and tackler. He missed a whopping 35% of his tackles last season, seven missed in total. He was such a talented pass rusher, though, that it didn't matter.
It was already a position of need in the portal for Sumrall, but losing White confirms that they need more pass rushers with experience for next season.