Former Tulane Green Wave Tight End Explains Why He Left for Miami Hurricanes
Tulane was hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason.
During the winter cycle, the Green Wave first saw their star quarterback -- Darian Mensah -- depart for a lucrative NIL deal and a future with the Duke Blue Devils, a surprising decision to many around the college football world.
Upon the completion of their bowl game against Florida, more players entered their names into the portal, resulting in Tulane needing to pick up the pieces once again.
Star running back Mekhi Hughes was the other notable name who decided to leave, transferring to Oregon in a disappointing turn of events. Starting tight end Alex Bauman was an under-the-radar departure whose absence will be felt in scoring situations based on what he provided in the red zone.
After three years in New Orleans, he left for Miami.
Bauman discussed what drew him to the Hurricanes and why he decided to leave Tulane.
"Just looking for a new opportunity in the [transfer] portal. Miami reached out, and I had a great opportunity here with Coach Woodiel and the team," he said, per Justice Sandle of Miami Hurricanes On SI.
Now, entering his fourth season of college football, Bauman will be the elder statesman in the room.
Not only is he looking to leave an imprint on the field based on how he performs in his final year of eligibility, but he's also ready to take on a mentorship role for the young players.
Bauman will be missed for Tulane.
During his time with the program, he racked up 610 yards on 63 catches with 13 touchdowns.
While those aren't game-breaking numbers by any means, he's been an impact player for the Green Wave the past three years.
Tulane was able to add some more talent to the tight end room in the wake of Bauman's departure, but it will be interesting to see how he performs at the Power 4 level and how their new unit plays this season.