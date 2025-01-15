Former Tulane Star, Current Houston Astros Pitcher Gives Ideal Injury Update
It's almost been a decade since right-hander J.P. France toed the rubber for Tulane.
France, who dealt with injuries during his time with the Green Wave, has unfortunately dealt with them at the big league level for the Houston Astros.
The Tulane star underwent surgery July 1 of last season to repair a torn right shoulder capsule, an injury that typically takes 12 to 14 months to recover from.
A tough injury to deal with for any pitcher, it sounds like France's hard work during his rehab process has paid off in a positive way.
He spoke about his recovery with Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, telling him that he feels good and hasn't had any setbacks.
“It’s been going good,” he said. “I haven’t had any setbacks, knock on wood. Every day I throw and there’s really no soreness, no pain. Everything’s been going good without a hiccup.”
Setbacks aren't uncommon during shoulder injuries, but for now, France feels good. He'll start throwing from 90 feet on Wednesday after everything went well from 75 feet.
This isn't the first time in his career that France had to deal with adversity. He had Tommy John at Tulane in 2015 and missed the entire campaign.
He also had to deal with multiple coaches during his college days, something he said only makes him part of who he is.
“As far as having to establish myself, I’ve had to do that my whole life,” he said. “That goes back to my college days where I had six head coaches in five years. Every year, I had to reestablish myself. For me, it’s nothing new. I don’t want to say I’ve had the hard path to get where I am, but it’s more difficult for some other guys.”
France was excellent at Tulane, posting a 3.84 ERA in his final season. He struck out 73 hitters in 96.0 innings of work that year,
The Louisiana native impressed in 2016, too, helping Tulane make the NCAA Oxford Regional.