Former Tulane Star Ruled Out Again for Titans and Lions Matchup
The Tulane Green Wave have handled their business with ease on Saturday, seeing their star running back Makhi Hughes power through the North Texas Mean Green with ease.
While Hughes and the Green Wave were running wild on Saturday, former Tulane running back Tyjae Spears was downgraded to "out" for the Tennessee Titans game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Spears, 23, is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered against the Indianapolis Colts on October 13th, and it kept him sidelined from last week's game against the Buffalo Bills.
This will be the second game that Spears has missed with this injury, and the Titans are hopeful that their young running back will be back in action soon.
Spears was drafted with the 81st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by Tennessee and signed a four-year, $5.49 million contract with the team just one month later.
Spears made his way into all 17 games last season for the Titans, rushing for 453 yards on 100 carries and finding the endzone twice without any fumbles.
He was a much bigger threat in the passing game, totaling 385 yards receiving on 52 catches with one touchdown.
The running back was a force to be reckoned with at the collegiate level for the Green Wave, amassing 2,910 yards across his collegiate career on 427 attempts and he reached the endzone 31 times.
Spears was not used as much in the passing game in college as he has been thus far in the NFL, as he totaled only 564 yards on 48 catches with three touchdowns.