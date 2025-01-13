Former Tulane Tennis Star Gets Eliminated in First Round at Australian Open
For those who aren't too familiar with the world of tennis, the four major Grand Slam tournaments are what every player dreams of winning, and former Tulane star Dominik Koepfer is no exception.
The German native came to New Orleans in 2013 and immediately made his mark.
Koepfer was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Year and earned a place on the All-Conference Second Team.
That began his storied career with the Green Wave that saw him earn multiple first and second team All-Conference honors as both a singles and doubles competitor before he later became the first player in Tulane's history to be named ITA National Men's Senior Player of the Year.
He turned professional upon graduation and made his ATP debut in 2017.
Koepfer was playing his best tennis last year, peaking at No. 49 in singles and No. 69 in doubles.
He was hoping to build upon that momentum heading into the early part of this season with the Australian Open beginning which gave him a chance for him to make a statement, but unfortunately, his stay was short after he was eliminated in the first round.
The furthest he's gone in this tournament is the second round in both 2021 and 2022.
Despite the high ranking the former Tulane star achieved last year, he hasn't had much success as a professional player thus far with a career record of 60-74 on the singles circuit with zero titles.
He has won two Challenger titles, but has yet to break through in ATP competitions.
Doubles is where the majority of his success has come with a 32-25 record and semifinal appearance in the 2024 Australian Open.
Koepfer will look to rebound from his singles defeat and put together another good showing in 2025 with his sights set on winning his first-ever title at the ATP level.