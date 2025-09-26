Tulane Green Wave On SI

Gametime Weather for Tulane-Tulsa Will be Warm

Expect high 80s when the Green Wave and Golden Hurricane kickoff Saturday.

Doug Joubert

Tulane Gametime Weather
Tulane Gametime Weather / AI Generated by Canva
Saturday's football game between the Tulane Green Wave and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will be a warm one, but nearly as humid as what is seen in New Orleans.

The Weather Channel is predicting Gametime temperatures are expected to be around the 88-to-89 degree mark at kickoff time. Though it will be warm, don't expect New Orleans-type humidity. In Tulsa, The Weather Channel is expecting around 50-55 percent humidity, 20-30 percentage points below the sweat dripping marks seen in the Crescent City.

Wind? Nah Rain? Nope

Not much of a wind is expected either, with breezes from the South between 5-10 MPH.

A less than 5-percent chance of rain is expected on Skelly Field at HA Chapman Stadium's FieldTurf Revolution CoolPlay artificial turf surface.

