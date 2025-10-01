Getting An Update on Tulane Wounded
Today's abbreviated practice will give us a chance to see how the Green Wave walking wounded are doing.
Leading into last weekend's 31-14 victory over Tulsa, the Tulane Green Wave had a number of players questionable and five more who were declared out for the game.
#
Player
Position
0
Mo Westmoreland
DE
10
Gerrod Henderson
DL
13
Ty Thompson
TE
16
Garrett Mmahat
WR
72
Mitch Hodnett
OL
In addition, the Wave lost 6-2, 222-pound linebacker Dickson Agu to a non-contact injury during the win over Tulsa. The redshirt sophomore had to be helped off the field.
