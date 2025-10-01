Tulane Green Wave On SI

Getting An Update on Tulane Wounded

Today's abbreviated practice will give us a chance to see how the Green Wave walking wounded are doing.

Doug Joubert

Tulane Angry Wave on Football Field
Tulane Angry Wave on Football Field / CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Leading into last weekend's 31-14 victory over Tulsa, the Tulane Green Wave had a number of players questionable and five more who were declared out for the game.

Player

Position

0

Mo Westmoreland

DE

10

Gerrod Henderson

DL

13

Ty Thompson

TE

16

Garrett Mmahat

WR

72

Mitch Hodnett

OL

In addition, the Wave lost 6-2, 222-pound linebacker Dickson Agu to a non-contact injury during the win over Tulsa. The redshirt sophomore had to be helped off the field.

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

