How Can Tulane’s Wide Receivers Make Life Easier on a New Quarterback?
Between Mario Williams, Shazz Preston, and Yulkeith Brown, Tulane likely has the best group of receivers out of all Group of Five programs, and possibly the best group in program history. Similarly, Tulane running back Makhi Hughes is also one of the most talented players in the nation.
Tulane offensive coordinator Joe Craddock recently spoke to the media about how these receivers can make Tulane’s new quarterback’s transition smoother, and here’s what he had to say.
“You don’t have to be Superman. You’ve got plenty of people around you that can help you. This is all about distributing the ball and making sure you are playing within the system and getting the ball where it is supposed to go and letting your playmakers make plays. Having the weapons around those guys will definitely help, and as long as they know the game plan and know where the ball is supposed to go, their job should be very easy in my opinion.”
For Tulane’s quarterback to succeed, he simply needs to limit turnovers and distribute the ball to playmakers. The quarterback does not need to be a superhero with how incredibly loaded this roster is on offense. Hand the ball off to Makhi Hughes and let him go to work. Check it down to Mario Williams and watch him turn a flat into an explosive play. Throw it up to Shazz Preston and he will make a play.
Tulane’s starting quarterback will likely return to Tulane for multiple years after this season, so there is plenty of time to master the offense. This season's goal should be to limit mistakes and improve your ability as a game-changer in the following years. If Tulane quarterbacks combine for less than ten total turnovers this season, Tulane will find themselves with double-digit wins and in the hunt for a college football playoff selection.
Witnessing practices this past spring and during fall camp, redshirt freshman quarterback Darian Mensah gives Tulane the best chance to limit turnovers and win games. While Tulane Head Coach Jon Sumrall has yet to name a starter publicly for week one, Mensah has been taking most of the reps with the first-team offense.