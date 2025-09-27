Tulane Green Wave On SI

Injured Tulane Players for Tulsa Game

Here's the official list of Green Wave players who will not suit up or might not put on a uniform for Tulane against Tulsa today.

Here's the list of Tulane players who have been declared injured or out for the Tulane-Tulsa game. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa

#

Player

Position

Status

0

Mo Westmoreland

DE

OUT

2

Dickson Agu

LB

QUESTIONABLE

6

Kameron Hamilton

DL

QUESTIONABLE

10

Gerrod Henderson

DL

OUT

13

Ty Thompson

TE

OUT

15

Sam Howard

LB

QUESTIONABLE

16

Garrett Mmahat

WR

OUT

21

Jayden Lewis

DB

QUESTIONABLE

26

Dorion Jackson

DB

QUESTIONABLE

32

Bailey Despanie

S

QUESTIONABLE

51

John Bock II

OL

QUESTIONABLE

56

Shadre Hurst

OL

QUESTIONABLE

72

Mitch Hodnett

OL

OUT

76

Derrick Graham

OL

QUESTIONABLE

78

Reese Baker

OL

QUESTIONABLE

Key among them, RG Shadre Hurst, who is listed as questionable for today's game. Hurst shifted to left tackle last week to fill in for the injured Derrick Graham.

