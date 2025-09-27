Injured Tulane Players for Tulsa Game
Here's the official list of Green Wave players who will not suit up or might not put on a uniform for Tulane against Tulsa today.
Here's the list of Tulane players who have been declared injured or out for the Tulane-Tulsa game. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa
#
Player
Position
Status
0
Mo Westmoreland
DE
OUT
2
Dickson Agu
LB
QUESTIONABLE
6
Kameron Hamilton
DL
QUESTIONABLE
10
Gerrod Henderson
DL
OUT
13
Ty Thompson
TE
OUT
15
Sam Howard
LB
QUESTIONABLE
16
Garrett Mmahat
WR
OUT
21
Jayden Lewis
DB
QUESTIONABLE
26
Dorion Jackson
DB
QUESTIONABLE
32
Bailey Despanie
S
QUESTIONABLE
51
John Bock II
OL
QUESTIONABLE
56
Shadre Hurst
OL
QUESTIONABLE
72
Mitch Hodnett
OL
OUT
76
Derrick Graham
OL
QUESTIONABLE
78
Reese Baker
OL
QUESTIONABLE
Key among them, RG Shadre Hurst, who is listed as questionable for today's game. Hurst shifted to left tackle last week to fill in for the injured Derrick Graham.
