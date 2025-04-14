Jon Sumrall Gives Encouraging Update on State of Tulane Football's Quarterback Room
Things got murky for Tulane at the quarterback position when they indefinitely suspended TJ Finley amid the investigation into his arrest.
While that plays out from a legal standpoint, the Green Wave have had to turn to their other options in the quarterback room; transfers Donovan Leary and Kadin Semonza.
It was not a good start without the veteran Finley in the picture.
The offense massively struggled during a spring scrimmage, and it called into question the ceiling of this team if either Leary or Semonza was the starting quarterback for Week 1. Things even got the point where Tulane was reportedly in contact with former high-profile recruit Jaden Rashada in the transfer portal.
But, Sumrall has calmed the fear about the current quarterback situation a bit for now.
"Both of them are building confidence in the system and playing at a much higher level than they were two weeks ago," he said, per Guerry Smith of Nola.com. "Both still have a long way to go. Neither has arrived. We're not anointing a guy, but the last week's been better and I like the direction they're headed."
That's a dose of good news.
The thought was Finley would win the starting job during spring and summer camp, allowing Semonza and Leary to further develop as backups to set this program up for the future.
As things stand right now, one of either Semonza or Leary is going to be the starting quarterback.
Like Sumrall said, they haven't decided which one would get that nod just yet, and it likely won't be decided until later in the fall.
One of them needs to step up if Tulane is going to contend for an American Athletic Conference title, let alone a College Football Playoff appearance.
Hopefully what Sumrall shared is the sign of things starting to improve for both signal callers.