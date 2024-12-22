Jon Sumrall Lays Out Busy Schedule for Tulane To Immediately Attack Transfer Portal
They say there is no rest for the weary, and that is how Jon Sumrall and his coaching staff have to approach things the next week for Tulane if they are going to field a competitive roster in 2025.
The Green Wave are losing a ton of production to graduation, the NFL draft and the transfer portal, and even though they've been able to pluck seven players out of the portal per the 247Sports tracker, they need a whole lot more if they're going to get back to another AAC title game.
Sumrall knows that, and he's ready for the challenge.
"This day and age in college football, you build a new team every year with the transfers and stuff. It's a challenge. We've got to be very active," he said per Guerry Smith of Nola.com.
From preliminary analysis right now, Tulane will only have four returning starters on offense and three on defense.
It's not an enviable position to be in as Sumrall looks to keep the recent run of success going in New Orleans, and with this senior class not in the mix for 2025 after being part of the best stretch in program history, this offseason might be the most important one he's had as a head coach.
"We walked into a situation where I was here by myself for about a month before I brought my staff with me. At least we got other people working now, so I'm sleeping at least a couple hours a night," Sumrall added about his upcoming schedule.
Nobody would blame Sumrall if Tulane took a step back next year.
Willie Fritz's departure to Houston left this program in disarray before he came from Troy to take over the Green Wave.
But that's not how Sumrall is wired.
He's been a head coach for three years, and in each one he has reached the conference championship game, having won two Sun Belt titles before making the AAC championship this season with Tulane.