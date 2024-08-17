Legendary New Orleans and Tulane Broadcaster, Dead at 67
The sports broadcasting world has suffered a major loss today.
According to a report from Nola.com, Ed Daniels, a very well respected sports director of the local ABC affiliate WGNO-TV and a steadfast youth sports advocate, died today due to complications from a heart attack.
Daniels was 67 years old.
He was the longest-tenured sports director in the entire city of New Orleans, where he spent more than 30 years at WGNO. Daniels was an even-keeled person, opting to focus on a more measured voice.
LeBron "LBJ" Joseph, a co-anchor of "Good Morning New Orleans" on WNGO, spoke out and remembered Daniels.
"Ed was a rock star newscaster and a regular New Orleans dude all in one. Encyclopedic mind for sports stats and especially local sports stats. He was no doubt one of the hardest-working journalists in the market. No let-up, always plugged in, and an old-school 'I gotta do this because I know it will be exactly how I want it done' work ethic."
Another WGNO anchor, Curt Sprang, wrote some words about Daniels as well.
"He was the most important and impactful person to ever work in our newsroom. We miss him and will continue to work to uphold the standards of professionalism he displayed during his decades here."
At this point in time, no further details have been released about his funeral arrangements.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. The sports world truly lost a great one today and he's a voice that will never be forgotten.