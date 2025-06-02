Legendary Tulane Baseball Coach Joe Brockhoff Passes Away at 88 Years Old
There was some sad news on Monday in regards to the Tulane family when it was announced that legendary baseball coach Joe Brockhoff passed away at the age of 88 years old following a brief illness.
Brockhoff was a staple of New Orleans.
Attending East Jefferson High School where he was a catcher for the baseball team, he spent two years at Perkinston Junior College before spending two seasons in the New York Yankees organization.
Brockhoff later returned to his high school alma mater as the head coach. He led them to back-to-back 4A state titles in 1971 and 1972, cementing himself as a rising star in the coaching ranks that earned him the head job at Tulane.
During his time with the Green Wave, he turned them into a nationally-recognized baseball powerhouse with an overall record of 641-350-2 that spanned from 1975 to 1993.
In those 19 years, he led Tulane to seven regional appearances in the NCAA Tournament, three Metro Conference Tournament titles (1979, 1982 and 1992) and was named the the conference's Coach of the Year in 1991.
Eight of Brockhoff's teams won over 70% of their games in a single season.
Seven of his players reached the MLB level, while he also produced seven All-Americans, four Freshman All-Americans and two Academic All-Americans.
Brockhoff's No. 25 jersey was retired by Tulane after he retired from coaching, one of only four jerseys in program history to have that distinction.
He is a member of four Hall of Fames -- the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Tulane Athletics Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Hall of Fame.
Our thoughts are with Brockhoff's family and whoever was impacted by him during this tough time.