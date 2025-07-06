Pittsburgh Steelers Give Current GM, Former Tulane Undergrad Assistant New Contract
The Pittsburgh Steelers were in the headlines to begin the month of July when it came to a massive trade they made with the Miami Dolphins. And because of that, a former Tulane football undergraduate assistant was also in the news.
Omar Khan, the current general manager for the Steelers, led the charge in acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Dolphins in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round choice.
That attention-grabbing trade was just the start of a busy week for Khan.
In an announcement made by Pittsburgh, they revealed they signed a Khan to a new three-year contract that will keep him with the team through at least the 2028 season.
If nothing else, that should make Tulane and the city of New Orleans proud.
Born in New Orleans, he decided to enroll at Tulane for his undergraduate degree, becoming an undergraduate assistant with the football team during his time at the university.
From there, Khan stayed local after he got hired into a football operations role with the New Orleans Saints in 1997, kickstarting the current journey he's been on.
Eventually, Khan left New Orleans in 2001 when he accepted a job with the Steelers to serve as their football operations coordinator, and after a long tenure with Pittsburgh that resulted in multiple promotions up the ladder, he eventually was hired to be the team's general manager in 2022.
While Khan might not have played a huge role with Tulane when it came to their football program, he still is a Green Wave and is running one of the most recognizable sports brands in the entire world.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.