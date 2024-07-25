Tulane Baseball Pulls Off Historic Academic Achievement Amid Fantastic Run
Tulane Baseball has been making waves on and off the diamond.
After qualifying for the NCAA tournament twice in two years and winning consecutive American Athletic Conference championships, they are equally as impressive in classroom.
The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) just announced their team Academic Excellence Award winners on Wednesday afternoon and Tulane was among the recipients.
It is the eighth-consecutive year in which Tulane Baseball has achieved this honor, only one of twelve Division-I programs to do so. It's a testament not just to the student athletes hard work in the classroom, but also to the great staff, coaches and the academic advisors in the athletic program who work tirelessly from Day One to ensure each student athlete has the resources needed to succeed academically.
The ABCA honors all baseball programs from high school to every level of the NCAA. Coaches nominate their teams for the academic award each season.
Programs must have a minimum cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale for the 2023-24 academic year in order to be honored with the award.
Over 350 high schools and 470 NCAA teams were recognized this season according to the ABCA.
Fewer than 2-percent of all NCAA Division-I athletes turn pro in their respective sports. Tulane's academic record as well as the power of the diploma is a significant reason athletes not only commit to Tulane but end up finsihing their degree.
As a former Tulane student athlete myself, this was the main draw to commit to Tulane outside of the beautiful city and campus in which the school is located.
For these young men, to make the decision as a team, to be successful in the classroom while also finding championship success on the diamond is the prime example of the Tulane Green Wave ethos.