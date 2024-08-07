Tulane Green Wave Football's Top Athlete Named To 'Freaks List'
One of college football's best athletes has jumped around to a couple of schools but now lands on the Tulane Green Wave defensive line.
Adin Huntington was recently recognized on one of the most prestigous lists that an athlete can be named to.
Every year The Athletic's Bruce Feldman releases a comprehensive 'Freaks List' in search of college football's most athletic players. Huntington found himself at No. 60 on this year's edition.
"Huntington is about 6-1 and 287 pounds and is really explosive. He’s vertical-jumped 38 inches. This offseason, he was clocked at 20.7 mph. He squatted 600 pounds, benched 435, deadlifted 585 and cleaned 350," Feldman said.
He was a high school track star, making it easy to see why he's such an outlier at this size.
The Virginia native started his career in the MAC with the Kent State Golden Flashes where he bounced between starter and bench player. He bet on himself in the transfer portal and it worked out.
He went to the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks had 63 tackles with an impressive 16 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks a year ago. He also forced three fumbles.
The senior was listed as a three-star transfer this past season and chose the Green Wave over going to the SEC with the Oklahoma Sooners.
"Huntington has been described by new Tulane coach Jon Sumrall as 'a bigger version of Javon Solomon,' his former star player at Troy (No. 44 on the Freaks List in 2023)," said Feldman.
Solomon racked up 16 sacks in the Troy defense last season, so that would be a dream outcome for the Green Wave this season. Even a fraction of that should mean big things.
Combining Huntingon with Patrick Jenkins could be one of the most fun to watch defensive lines not only in their conference, but in all of America.
Jenkins and Kameron Hamilton are the only two players out of the top five sack getters from last season, so they will be desperate for production from new sources this time around.
“[Huntington] should have a huge year. I think he will be an NFL player," said Sumrall per the writer.