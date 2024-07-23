Tulane Outfielder Signs Deal with Washington Nationals After 2024 MLB Draft
Tulane Baseball saw four of its players selected in the 2024 MLB draft. The most Tulane has had since the legendary 2016 draft class.
Of the four draftees, outfielder Teo Banks was selected fourth when drafted by the Washington Nationals with the 530th selection in the 18th round.
Banks is now the second Tulane player to sign his deal with the team that drafted him according to Tulane Baseball's X account. It is unclear how much Banks signed for.
A West Texas-native, Banks slugged his way to 14 home runs during the 2024 NCAA baseball season and pruduced a .543 slugging percentage with seven stolen bases. He is an offensive machine that helped lead the way for the Green Wave this season and was named a team captain by his peers.
Tulane head coach Jay Uhlman believes that the Nationals got an absolute steal in the 18th round with Banks, believing his offensive capabilities far outpace his selection. Perhaps even at the Major League level.
"If you combine his three years at Tulane, get that from the lens of a minor league baseball season, I think you'll take runs, 100 RBI and 30-plus homers, because that's what the stat line would be for his three years of playing here and a minor league season," said Uhlman. "So, to me, that's more indicative of the kind of production that he's going to have, he's got a good arm, he's really improved as a defensive center fielder and a field general."
Banks was always expected to sign with Washington as there was little chance he would return to Tulane for another year, even if to improve his draft stock. Now, he will join the Nationals well respected minor league system where he will continue to develop in hopes that one day he will make his Major League debut.