Watch: Former Tulane Star Rogers Hits Insane Little League HR for Detroit Tigers
Former Tulane Baseball player and current Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers had a phenomenal night on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians in an 8-2 victory.
In fact, Rogers helped lead the way not just defensively, helping Tigers ace Tarik Skubal lower his season ERA to 2.34 and record his 11th win, but also on the offensive side of the house.
In the second inning Rogers came up to bat with two outs and Wenceel Perez on third base. He proceeded to hit a 261-foot bloop to shallow center field which, after a misplay, turned into a two-run little league home run, extending a lead they would never relinquish.
Rogers essentially hit a triple and stole home, the error which allowed him home was scored to Guardians center fielder Angel Martinez.
Rogers, who was drafted in the third round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Houston Astros, was traded to Detroit in the trade that saw the Tigers send Justin Verlander in return. Since his arrival in Detroit, Rogers has seen his Major League debut and has played in the MLB for parts of four seasons.
He currently holds a career .205/.271/.405 slashline, with 38 home runs in 241 game appearences.
As was the same during his tenure with Tulane, Rogers continues to show a propensity for power at the plate, making him a power threat every time he steps up to the plate.
This is his second highlight in the last week after he crushed a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 7-3 victory.
Despite playing baseball, Detroit is expected to be sellers at this year's July 30 MLB trade deadline. Whether or not they should trade their ace Tarikl Skubal is perhaps the largest question looming in all of the MLB ahead of the deadline.